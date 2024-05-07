LSV Asset Management Purchases 41,147 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.59% of CONSOL Energy worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. CONSOL Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

