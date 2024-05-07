LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 522.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,999,134.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,391. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

