LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.99% of WaFd worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WaFd during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in WaFd by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 22.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

