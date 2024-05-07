LSV Asset Management Sells 110,400 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Evergy worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

EVRG stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

