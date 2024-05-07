LSV Asset Management Sells 11,100 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

