Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

