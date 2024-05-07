Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

