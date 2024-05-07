Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.80. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 6,713,943 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

