Lucid Group’s (LCID) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Get Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 9.5 %

LCID opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.