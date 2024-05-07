Lucid Group’s (LCID) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 9.5 %

LCID opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.