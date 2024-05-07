Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.86 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

