Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$315.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.4 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.10 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

