LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LUXH stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 69.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

