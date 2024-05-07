Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

LYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 87.1 %

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.