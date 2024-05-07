M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
MWE stock traded up GBX 2.79 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.79 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 105,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,470. The company has a market capitalization of £38.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.75 and a beta of 1.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
