M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

MWE stock traded up GBX 2.79 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.79 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 105,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,470. The company has a market capitalization of £38.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.75 and a beta of 1.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

