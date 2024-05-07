Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 889 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $969.97. 358,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $898.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.