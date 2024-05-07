Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $3,179,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $286.91. 677,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.74 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

