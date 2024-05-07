Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 4,413 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.