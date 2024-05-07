Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 928,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

