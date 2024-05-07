Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,497 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 7,279,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,856. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.