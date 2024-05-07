Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 344.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after buying an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,313,000 after buying an additional 1,602,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,365 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $37,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE VICI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 5,517,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,069. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

