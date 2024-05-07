Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 922,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 259,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,194,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.97. 910,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

