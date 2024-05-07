Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $278,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

DHR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.76. 1,600,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.