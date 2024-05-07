Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,516,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,068,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $567.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

