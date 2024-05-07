Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 2,584,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

