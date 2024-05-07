Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $219,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 485.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after buying an additional 1,313,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 2,908,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,987. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.