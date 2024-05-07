Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $235,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Veralto by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $97.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

