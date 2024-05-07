Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $729,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $188.56. 1,067,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,684. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

