Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Workday by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,005,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

WDAY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.43. 1,628,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

