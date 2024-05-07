Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. CME Group comprises about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in CME Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.34. 2,120,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.