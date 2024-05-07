Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $360,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 109,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. 479,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

