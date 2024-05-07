Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $18.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.87. 626,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $803.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

