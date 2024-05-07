Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 17,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,541,000 after purchasing an additional 799,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,529,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,069. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.