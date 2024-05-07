Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,930 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,320,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APO traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. 2,925,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

