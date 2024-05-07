Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NU were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,346,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,454,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

