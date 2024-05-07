Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 202 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,020.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,092.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,020.59. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

About O'Reilly Automotive



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

