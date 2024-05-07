Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 39,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 47,904,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,953,773. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

