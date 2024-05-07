Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 5,425 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $232.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.79 and its 200 day moving average is $203.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $233.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

