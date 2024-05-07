Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 8,174 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. 844,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,884. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

