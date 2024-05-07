Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $202,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKX traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $69.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

