Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $784,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. 4,436,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

