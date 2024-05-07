Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $867,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.49. The company had a trading volume of 612,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,846. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $222.45 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

