Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.