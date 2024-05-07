Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.39. 474,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $377.80.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

