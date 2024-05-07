Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) to Issue Dividend of $2.53 on July 12th

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.5252 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group stock opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $133.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

