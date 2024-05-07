Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $235.57

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.57, but opened at $222.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $226.40, with a volume of 84,303 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.73.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $4,545,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,126,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 in the last ninety days. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.