MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after acquiring an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

