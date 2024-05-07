Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

