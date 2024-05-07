Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Evercore from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

MGA opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 243.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

