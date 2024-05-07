Mandalay Resources (MND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mandalay Resources last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of C$68.88 million during the quarter.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

MND traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.31. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,610. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

