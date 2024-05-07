MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MannKind Price Performance
MNKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 244,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,145. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
