Manta Network Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $435.50 million and $33.84 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.73679139 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $42,794,812.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

